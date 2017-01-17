Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing
A Springfield, Missouri couple vacationing in Florida got an up-close-and-personal interaction with the state's most famous reptilian residents when an alligator leapt off the bank it was sunning on and into their airboat, briefly wedging itself in the boat's railing. Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla.
