FL couple overdoses with 2 infants in backseat
A Manatee County couple was arrested after first responders found them passed out in a car with two infants in the backseat. On Thursday, just after 8 a.m., deputies responded to the Texaco gas station located at 19 East Road in Sarasota for a report of two possible overdoses.
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|DisappointedRetiree
|12
|Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ran...
|18 hr
|theheartlady
|1
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|mom
|28
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Jan 21
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 21
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
|Baron Trump
|Jan 20
|oh my
|1
