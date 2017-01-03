FL Commissioner Taking Heat for 'Ambulance Scofflaws' Email

Jan. 03--SARASOTA -- City Commissioner Susan Chapman is under fire this week for sounding a siren about ambulances using Orange Avenue. In an email last Friday with the subject line "Ambulance scofflaws," Chapman chided two specific ambulances driving to and from Sarasota Memorial Hospital for repeatedly using Orange Avenue to bypass the Lift Station 87 construction that has shut down a portion of Osprey Avenue.

