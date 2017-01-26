Drugged couple passed out with toddlers in the back seat of car
Law enforcement officials in Florida arrested a Sarasota couple that was found passed out in their car from an apparent high dosage of drugs - even as they had two babies in the backseat. William Ballard, 36, and Delaney Crissinger, 32, drove their SUV into a Texaco gas station on Fruitville Road before dawn on Thursday morning, according to Fox 13, the Daily Mail reported .
