Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch jolt
There are 1 comment on the YourObserver story from 1 hr ago, titled Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch jolt.
What if a similar vehicle could pick you up when you walked out of The Mall at University Town Center and take you to your car? Or what about a ride from the Super Target south to the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse? Transdev, a Paris-based transit provider, showed off its driverless shuttle Jan. 23 outside The Mall at UTC. Called the EZ10, the electric vehicle can transport up to 12 people, six standing and six sitting.
#1 4 hrs ago
I love this idea. Sounds so convenient.
