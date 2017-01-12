Dozens gather in downtown to protest ...

Dozens gather in downtown to protest Mosaic

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Fla.-- The signs read "Planet over Profits" as activists took to the streets Saturday in protest of the phosphate mining company Mosaic. "If a company is doing something that's going to harm our environment and ultimately us then that shouldn't be happening," said protester Melissa Summers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH... Jan 13 MOSAIC media cabal 5
IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi... Jan 13 baugh indabag 3
News Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel... Dec 29 ugh 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Dec 26 Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC