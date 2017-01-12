Dozens gather in downtown to protest Mosaic
SARASOTA, Fla.-- The signs read "Planet over Profits" as activists took to the streets Saturday in protest of the phosphate mining company Mosaic. "If a company is doing something that's going to harm our environment and ultimately us then that shouldn't be happening," said protester Melissa Summers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 13
|MOSAIC media cabal
|5
|IMPORTANT Message To EVERYONE Investigating #Pi...
|Jan 13
|baugh indabag
|3
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Dec 29
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC