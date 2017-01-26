Detectives: Suspect broke into gas station, stole cigarettes in Venice
SARASOTA CO., Fla -- The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect that stole several packs of cigarettes Sunday morning. Around 1 a.m., the suspect broke into the Gulf Express gas station at 2200 S. Tamiami Trail in Venice.
