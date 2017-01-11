Dave Chappelle to Make Sarasota Debut at the Van Wezel
Dave Chappelle will make his Sarasota debut at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 7PM. Please note that this is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show.
