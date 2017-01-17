Crime 26 mins ago 1:26 p.m.Sarasota Police search for art thieves
Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance video stealing artwork from a well-known art gallery in Sarasota. On December 12, 2016 around 5 p.m., two men walked into Art Avenue, located at 3501 South Tamiami Trail in Suite 119 and took two paintings off the walls and walked out without paying for them.
