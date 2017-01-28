Couple 'overdose' in car while two ba...

Couple 'overdose' in car while two babies, aged one and five-months, sit in the back

Shocking footage shows a couple passed out in a car with their two babies sat in the back, after an alleged drug overdose. Passers-by filmed William Ballard, 36, and Delaney Crissinger, 32, reportedly slumped in their car at a petrol station in Sarasota, Florida on January 19. When police arrived they found the unconscious couple and two babies in the back, aged one year and five months.

