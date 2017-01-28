Couple 'overdose' in car while two babies, aged one and five-months, sit in the back

Shocking footage shows a couple passed out in a car with their two babies sat in the back, after an alleged drug overdose. Passers-by filmed William Ballard, 36, and Delaney Crissinger, 32, reportedly slumped in their car at a petrol station in Sarasota, Florida on January 19. When police arrived they found the unconscious couple and two babies in the back, aged one year and five months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.