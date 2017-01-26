Construction on the Vue Sarasota Bay ...

Construction on the Vue Sarasota Bay is delayed by months due to a labor shortage.

One of downtown Sarasota's most significant commercial real estate projects of the current real estate cycle is facing a labor-induced delay that will push back completion by months. Vue Sarasota Bay owners had initially been told they would be able to take possession of the project's 144 upscale condo units in the first three months of 2017.

