Construction on the Vue Sarasota Bay is delayed by months due to a labor shortage.
One of downtown Sarasota's most significant commercial real estate projects of the current real estate cycle is facing a labor-induced delay that will push back completion by months. Vue Sarasota Bay owners had initially been told they would be able to take possession of the project's 144 upscale condo units in the first three months of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|7 hr
|Marti
|24
|Best realtor
|7 hr
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|7 hr
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|7 hr
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|9 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Thu
|Amber Lane
|1
|Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ran...
|Jan 25
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC