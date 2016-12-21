Concerns linger on World of Beer liquor license | Sarasota | Your Observer

Even after two public meetings drew scant feedback, City Commissioner Liz Alpert wants to give residents one last chance to comment on a Main Street bar's application for a new liquor license. On Tuesday, the City Commission is scheduled to rule on that application, which comes from the owners of World of Beer , located at 1888 Main St. The item is bundled into the meeting's consent agenda, which would involve no discussion before the commission makes a decision.

