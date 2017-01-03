Bread and Baked Food Market growth to hit $157.18 Billion by 2021

According to Zion Market Research, global bread and baked food market in Europe was valued at over $111.75 billion in 2015, is expected to reach above $157.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 5.9% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, Jan. 03, 2017 -- According to the report published by Zion Market Research , global bread and baked food market in Europe is expected to reach $157.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 5.9% between 2016 and 2021.

