Bread and Baked Food Market growth to...

Bread and Baked Food Market growth to hit $157.18 Billion by 2021

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

According to Zion Market Research, global bread and baked food market in Europe was valued at over $111.75 billion in 2015, is expected to reach above $157.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 5.9% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, Jan. 03, 2017 -- According to the report published by Zion Market Research , global bread and baked food market in Europe is expected to reach $157.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of slightly above 5.9% between 2016 and 2021.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel... Dec 29 ugh 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Dec 26 Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
News Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay... Dec 16 Park dodo 1
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel Dec 10 patron 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,585

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC