Braves say their spring-training subsidy demand is a trade secret, because Pitbull
Not content with the $355 million they're getting from Cobb County taxpayers for their new regular-season stadium, the owners of the Atlanta Braves are also seeking public money to build a new $80 million spring-training complex in Sarasota, Florida. As Shadow of the Stadium reports , the Braves are hoping to put in a total of diddly-squat towards the cost, while the city, county, state , and a private developer split it four ways.
