Bagpipes ring in 100th birthday

With 99 birthdays before this special one, it wasn't going to be easy to find a proper birthday present for Douglas Stuart's No. 100. On Dec. 22, Douglas Stuart, a resident of The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch, reached the centennial milestone with the sound of a bagpipe to ring in the occasion.

