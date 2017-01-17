Automated vehicle makes debut in Sara...

Automated vehicle makes debut in Sarasota

One of the world's leaders in public transit today debuted the future of autonomous transit services, possibly in Sarasota. In the parking lot of The Mall at University Town Center, France-based Transdev held a demonstration of an automated transit vehicle that it envisions could service similar shopping centers or other destinations locally and across the country.

