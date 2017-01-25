Armed robbers sought in Dollar General robbery
The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at the location at 2628 17th Street in Sarasota. Three masked men walked into the store, confronted one store employee, then took her at gunpoint to the office where the second employee was working.
