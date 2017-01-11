Architecture in the Public Realm is Next Up at Center for Architecture Sarasota.
How public architecture and urban design define our community's values is the theme of an intriguing exhibit opening Jan. 13 at Center for Architecture Sarasota. Works by 14 area architects will be included; they will give a series of weekly informal gallery talks about their work throughout the exhibit, which closes March 10. For details, visit cfasrq.org .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
