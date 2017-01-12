A Benefit for Martin Madden

Martin Madden, a Suncoast staple in the hospitality industry, most recently with West End Pub in Gulf Gate, recently had gamma knife treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Since he has given his time and efforts to fundraisers like Honor Flight, among others, his friends and patrons want to give back to him and his family in order to offset the cost of these cancer treatments.

