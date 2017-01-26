2nd Street businesses unite to fight crime
To get a sense of the criminal activity that is affecting his business on Second Street, all Fernando Vega has to do is sit at his desk and look out the window. Vega, owner of Hydr8 IV Hydration Center, has a view into the parking lot at City Hall and the SCAT transfer station next door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|2 hr
|Amber Lane
|1
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|DisappointedRetiree
|12
|Driverless shuttle gives Sarasota, Lakewood Ran...
|Wed
|theheartlady
|1
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Tue
|mom
|28
|retired tennis coach (Jan '15)
|Jan 21
|he thinks he is s...
|4
|Rick Scott Pulse Sunshine State News - READ TH...
|Jan 21
|oh
|8
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|PUTZ PENCE
|23
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC