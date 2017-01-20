2016: Best of Black Tie Wed, Jan. 4, 2017

Laura Stewart Wood displayed her timeless style was at the Asolo Repertory Theatre opening night party for ' Living on Love' on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016 at Asolo Repertory Theatre. Photo by Heather Saba Laura Stewart Wood displayed her timeless style was at the Asolo Repertory Theatre opening night party for ' Living on Love' on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016 at Asolo Repertory Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.