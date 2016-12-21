Your Top 8 Things to Do: Dec. 22-28
Looking for a great pair of shoes? Maybe a magical, crystal pair of high heels that come with their very own Prince Charming? The fairy godmothers at the Van Wezel will grant you your wish when it presents the Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, with its lush sets and costumes, a live orchestra and the music of America's greatest songwriting duo. vanwezel.org The Greatest "Little" Show on Earth returns with eight all-new shows at the Sailor Circus Arena on Bahia Vista and U.S. 41. More than a hundred talented youngsters will amaze you with their grace and skill in a variety of circus arts, including aerial silks, high wire and flying trapeze.
