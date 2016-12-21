Where to celebrate New Year's Eve around the Suncoast
There are many ways to celebrate the New Year in the Suncoast area, from extravagant fireworks shows to fine dining, there is something for everyone. If you're still looking for something to do, here are the highlights of what's happening on New Year's Eve: Marina Jack: Sarasota Bayfront - Their 6th Annual Fireworks On the Bay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel...
|Thu
|ugh
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC