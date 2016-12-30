We Tried It: ACE Sarasota's Ceramics Class

Buoyed by a positive pottery-class experience as an 8-year-old-my parents still display some of my pieces-I decided to sign up for Introduction to Wheel-Throwing, offered through Sarasota County Schools' Adult and Community Enrichment. I thought the Monday-night class would be a relaxing way to start the week and to revive my, ahem, dormant artistic talent.

