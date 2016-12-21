Top Story - May: Siesta Key lures Dar...

Top Story - May: Siesta Key lures Darwin Santa Maria

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: YourObserver

Less than a year after the Darwin's on Fourth closed in the Rosemary District, the namesake chef behind the award-winning Peruvian concept has plans for a new restaurant in Siesta Key Village. Darwin Santa Maria aims to open CeviChela Latin Street Food in the Davidson's Drugs plaza this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
News Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay... Dec 16 Park dodo 1
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel Dec 10 patron 1
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Dec 8 Elmer 79
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Dec 6 indict frank lowy 27
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,014 • Total comments across all topics: 277,344,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC