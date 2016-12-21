Top Story - May: Siesta Key lures Darwin Santa Maria
Less than a year after the Darwin's on Fourth closed in the Rosemary District, the namesake chef behind the award-winning Peruvian concept has plans for a new restaurant in Siesta Key Village. Darwin Santa Maria aims to open CeviChela Latin Street Food in the Davidson's Drugs plaza this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Dec 8
|Elmer
|79
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Dec 6
|indict frank lowy
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC