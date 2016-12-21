Top Story - May: Players Theatre announces move from Sarasota to Lakewood Ranch
On Monday evening at Michael's Wine Cellar in Sarasota, Players Theatre CEO Michelle Bianchi Pingel announced a new act for "that old theater." Schroeder-Manatee Ranch has forged a deal, signed Monday morning, to bring The Players Centre For Performing Arts to the new Waterside at Lakewood Ranch development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Dec 8
|Elmer
|79
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC