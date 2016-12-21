Top Story - February: Taylor Swift cuts check for Sarasota fundraiser
Following a string of charitable donations, Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift has lent financial support to an iconic Sarasota event. Swift donated $100,000 to the V Foundation for Cancer Research through the 2016 Dick Vitale Gala, which will be held May 13, at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, according to social media posts from Hall of Fame ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale and representatives from the foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Fri
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Dec 8
|Elmer
|79
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Dec 6
|indict frank lowy
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC