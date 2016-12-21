Top Story - February: Taylor Swift cuts check for Sarasota fundraiser

Following a string of charitable donations, Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift has lent financial support to an iconic Sarasota event. Swift donated $100,000 to the V Foundation for Cancer Research through the 2016 Dick Vitale Gala, which will be held May 13, at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, according to social media posts from Hall of Fame ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale and representatives from the foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.