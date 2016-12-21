Top Story - February: Sarasota Ballet releases Managing Director Mary Anne Servian
The Sarasota Ballet announced today the release of Mary Anne Servian from her role as the company's managing director. Citing rapid growth under Director Iain Webb, who joined the company in 2007, Board of Directors Chairwoman Hillary Steele says the decision was rooted in a desire to fill the role with a managing director with more performing-arts related experience.
