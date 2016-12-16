'Tomorrow' Is Just Around The Corner!! ANNIE Drops In At...
The McCallum Theatre is proud to announce that the U.S. National Tour of ANNIE , now in its third smash year, will play three performances - Tuesday, January 10, at 8:00pm and Wednesday, January 11, at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin for the 19th time, this production of ANNIE is a brand new incarnation of the iconic Tony Award-winning original.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster trucks
|Wed
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Dec 8
|Elmer
|79
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Dec 6
|indict frank lowy
|27
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Dec 6
|OSAMA BEN GURION
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC