'Tomorrow' Is Just Around The Corner!! ANNIE Drops In At...

The McCallum Theatre is proud to announce that the U.S. National Tour of ANNIE , now in its third smash year, will play three performances - Tuesday, January 10, at 8:00pm and Wednesday, January 11, at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Directed by original lyricist and director Martin Charnin for the 19th time, this production of ANNIE is a brand new incarnation of the iconic Tony Award-winning original.

