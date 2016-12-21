Study:1 in 6 Sarasota Co kids considered suicide
Troubling new numbers show one in six Sarasota students have created a plan to commit suicide in the past year. "There's a lot of bullying and stuff like that in the schools," said Jennifer Edwards, who lives in Sarasota County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Dec 26
|Jose
|287
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Dec 23
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Dec 8
|Elmer
|79
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC