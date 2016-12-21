Sarasota County approves funding for youth-related research
SARASOTA, Fla.-- In Sarasota County, 18 percent of children live in poverty, 900 are homeless, and 30 percent are removed from their homes each month, according to Sarasota County Openly Plans for Excellence . "Everyone had a desire to make sure than no child slipped through the cracks here in Sarasota," said SCOPE Executive Director John McCarthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monster trucks
|Wed
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Dec 8
|Elmer
|79
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Dec 6
|indict frank lowy
|27
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Dec 6
|OSAMA BEN GURION
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC