Sarasota County approves funding for youth-related research

SARASOTA, Fla.-- In Sarasota County, 18 percent of children live in poverty, 900 are homeless, and 30 percent are removed from their homes each month, according to Sarasota County Openly Plans for Excellence . "Everyone had a desire to make sure than no child slipped through the cracks here in Sarasota," said SCOPE Executive Director John McCarthy.

