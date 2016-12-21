Russell honoured with award by U.S. driving instructors
A Bingham driving instructor has been honoured with an award from a group of American counterparts after he visited their annual conference in Boca Raton, Florida. Russell Jones was presented with the H. B. Vinson award in appreciation of his dedication towards promoting road safety by the Driving School Association of the Americas .
