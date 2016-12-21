Rescued from AMI beach, cold-stunned ...

Rescued from AMI beach, cold-stunned sea turtle goes to rehab

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring volunteers Uwe Duerr, left, Skip Coyne and Birgit Kremer prepare "Summer," a green sea turtle, for transport Dec. 12 to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota. Islander Photos: Courtesy AMITW Mote Marine Laboratory representatives assess "Summer," a juvenile green sea turtle recovering Dec. 12 from cold stun at the facility in Sarasota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Monster trucks Wed Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
News Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay... Dec 16 Park dodo 1
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel Dec 10 patron 1
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Dec 8 Elmer 79
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Dec 6 indict frank lowy 27
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Dec 6 OSAMA BEN GURION 12
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC