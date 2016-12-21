Paul Rudolph's tiny house has a big impact at The Ringling.
A modernist structure gleams in the sun on the grounds of The Ringling - a deceptively simple space of floor-to-ceiling glass and screens with gullwing shades that flap up and down with the aid of cannonball-like counterweights. It's a nearly exact replica of the Walker Guest House designed by Paul Rudolph in 1952.
