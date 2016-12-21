Mote recovers dead dolphin off Longbo...

Mote recovers dead dolphin off Longboat Key

A juvenile bottlenose dolphin that was recovered off Longboat Key Monday morning died due to lung issues and a moderate parasite load. The dolphin was reported by a local fisherman who spotted the animal about a half mile off of Longboat.

