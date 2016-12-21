Man arrested for golf club attack
An 83-year-old Sarasota man angry over a promotional mailer attacked a car salesman with a golf club after the salesman informed him that he would have to buy a car to win a prize, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday. Linsey Owens allegedly beat the salesman in the face and arms while the salesman was working an event in the parking lot of the Westfield Sarasota Square Mall on Wednesday.
