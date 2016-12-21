Hermitage Announces Muse Luncheon
The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key is pleased to announce that its first annual Muse Luncheon on Tuesday, January 17 will feature Oskar Eustis, the renowned Artistic Director of New York's Public Theater where ground-breaking shows like A Chorus Line, Hair, and most recently, Fun Home and Hamilton, originated. The Muse Luncheon was conceived by Hermitage Board President Debbi Benedict to raise money for its Founders' Fund endowment, while sharing inspiring arts leaders who act as muses to the creative artists whose great successes are being produced here and around the world.
