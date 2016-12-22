Global Cell Separation Technologies Market will reach USD 3.82 Billion by 2021: Zion Market Research
According to the report, the global cell separation technologies market was valued at around USD 2.23 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.82 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 9.5% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, Dec. 22, 2016 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Cell Separation Technologies Market by Technology for Stem Cell Research, Immunology, Neuroscience and Cancer Research: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" .
