Global Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market worth...

According to the report, global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices market was valued at around USD 1.70 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.60 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 7.0% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, Dec. 19, 2016 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market by Product Type - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" .

