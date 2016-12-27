Global Angioplasty Balloons Market will reach $2.41 billion by 2021: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global angioplasty balloons market was valued at around USD 1.95 billion in 2015, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2.41 billion by end of 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 4.3% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, Dec. 27, 2016 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Angioplasty Balloons Market by Product Market by Material : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 - 2021" .

