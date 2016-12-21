Developer Kevin Daves has purchased the former CoCENTRIX building for $5.4 million.
Another project may be slated for the corridor next to the former Sarasota Quay, as the developer behind the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota has bought two buildings on the North Trail. Kevin Daves, using the firm The Blvd Sarasota LLC, bought the former CoCENTRIX property at 540 North Tamiami Trail for $5.4 million last month.
