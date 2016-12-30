Citrus Greening Threatens the Florida Economy and a Cherished Way of Life

Black, who is both a grower and general manager of Fort Meade's Peace River Packing Co., passed ghostly rows of neatly planted, uniformly sized trees, all of them gray and bare. He looked through his cab window at dead trees that had been bulldozed into piles as big as houses, preparation for the final step of grove abandonment, the prescribed burns that one veteran grower has compared to funeral pyres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.