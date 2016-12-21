Chef Michael Desorcie has been appointed Executive Chef at Lido Beach Resort in Sarasota - FL, USA
Located along the pristine Gulf of Mexico coast in Lido Key, Lido Beach Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Desorcie as the new Executive Chef. Desorcie brings 12 years of experience to the property's culinary team, and as Executive Chef, where he will oversee all culinary activity at the resort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Fri
|ANN
|19
|Monster trucks
|Dec 21
|Emma
|1
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Dec 18
|James Swanso
|10
|Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay...
|Dec 16
|Park dodo
|1
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Dec 10
|patron
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Dec 8
|Elmer
|79
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Dec 6
|indict frank lowy
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC