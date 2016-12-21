Attorney enters City Commission race
A fourth candidate has emerged in next year's City Commission race, as attorney Hagen Brody filed paperwork today at City Hall for the March election. Brody, a Sarasota native who graduated from Sarasota High School in 2000, said he entered the race because he wanted to give back to the community in which he grew up.
