2 Kmart stores on the Suncoast set to...

2 Kmart stores on the Suncoast set to close in the new year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Sarasota, FL - Sears holding, which owns retailers Sears and Kmart announced it would be closing a number of stores across the country in 2017 due to lagging sales. Most of the closing stores will start their liquidations sales in January.Other Kmart stores in Florida set to close include locations in Jacksonville, Naples, Palatka, Kissimmee, Ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top Story - July: Jesse Biter reflects on - Bel... Thu ugh 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Dec 26 Jose 287
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Dec 23 ANN 19
Monster trucks Dec 21 Emma 1
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Dec 18 James Swanso 10
News Residents push for dog-friendly policies in Bay... Dec 16 Park dodo 1
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel Dec 10 patron 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC