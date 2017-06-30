Sapulpa strip mall storefronts vandal...

Sapulpa strip mall storefronts vandalized

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jul 4 Tiffany is a Moron 19
News Firework Possession, Discharge Illegal Within C... (Jul '09) Jul 3 Mark ingram 9
Family Court System (Sep '06) Jul 3 Pajdougherty 29
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Jul 2 Jamie Dundee 28
News Oklahoma receives Real ID extension Jul 1 michael 1
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Jun 30 Sass 5
TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju... Jun 29 Sick City Tulsa 1
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC