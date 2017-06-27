Police: Sapulpa Woman Fires Gun Durin...

Police: Sapulpa Woman Fires Gun During Dog Attack

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A woman walking her dog in Sapulpa fired shots when she said a loose dog attacked her and her pet, according to police. The woman was in a neighborhood in the 1400 block of North Main when she told police a dog escaped its fence and went after her dog around 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. The dogs started fighting, and the woman fired shots, an officer told News On 6. The woman told police she was bitten in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 16 hr Jamie Dundee 20
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Tue Real Sunday BusSe... 15
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16) Jun 26 Jamie Dundee 14
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jun 25 Tiffany is a Moron 18
Betty Shelby To Serve an Protect White People Only Jun 23 Funny 21
Jared Lepley a Docto? Jun 23 Jared Lepley is a... 7
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jun 22 justasking 317
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,109,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC