Police: Sapulpa Woman Fires Gun During Dog Attack

A woman walking her dog in Sapulpa fired shots when she said a loose dog attacked her and her pet, according to police. The woman was in a neighborhood in the 1400 block of North Main when she told police a dog escaped its fence and went after her dog around 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. The dogs started fighting, and the woman fired shots, an officer told News On 6. The woman told police she was bitten in the process.

