Oklahoma man on journey of a lifetime in homemade covered wagon
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju...
|2 hr
|Sick City Tulsa
|1
|Adultry is a felony, Ok law
|6 hr
|Guest
|2
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|8 hr
|Guest
|21
|FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o...
|10 hr
|bullmoose
|4
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jun 27
|Real Sunday BusSe...
|15
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16)
|Jun 26
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Prostitute Tiffany Friederich
|Jun 25
|Tiffany is a Moron
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC