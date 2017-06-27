Oklahoma County Double Murder Suspect Sentenced
A man is sentenced in Oklahoma County for the 2015 shooting death of his father and uncle, an off-duty police officer. The double murder defendant sat stone faced in Judge Henderson's courtroom as he awaited his punishment for a crime committed nearly two years ago.
