Former Sapulpa teacher who allegedly had heroin in classroom expected ...
A Sapulpa elementary teacher accused of having heroin and needles when she was arrested on the job is expected to take a plea deal, according to a Creek County prosecutor. Megan Sloan, 27, was arrested May 1 after a fellow teacher at Holmes Park Elementary School reported discovering an online conversation in which Sloan discussed heroin use and pawning school property.
