Former Sapulpa teacher who allegedly ...

Former Sapulpa teacher who allegedly had heroin in classroom expected ...

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A Sapulpa elementary teacher accused of having heroin and needles when she was arrested on the job is expected to take a plea deal, according to a Creek County prosecutor. Megan Sloan, 27, was arrested May 1 after a fellow teacher at Holmes Park Elementary School reported discovering an online conversation in which Sloan discussed heroin use and pawning school property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 3 hr Jamie Dundee 22
TPD, High School Cops Runnin Around as Judge Ju... 19 hr Sick City Tulsa 1
Adultry is a felony, Ok law 23 hr Guest 2
FINALLY, Crutcher Estate Accuses Betty Shelby o... Thu bullmoose 4
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jun 27 Real Sunday BusSe... 15
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF (Oct '16) Jun 26 Jamie Dundee 14
Prostitute Tiffany Friederich Jun 25 Tiffany is a Moron 18
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC